Cora Shaves – Red Sox Bats Come Alive Beat the Braves 9-4 [VIDEO]

Desperate to change "the juju" and break their 5-game losing streak, Manager Alex Cora who had been sporting a beard all season, shaved. The Red Sox beat the Atlanta Braves 9-4 as Rafael Devers hit a grand-slam in the 2nd inning. The 9 runs the Red Sox scored was more than the total runs (5) they had scored in their previous 4 games.

Garrett Whitlock started the game for Boston and lasted 3.0 innings, throwing 82 pitches. He allowed 4 hits and 3 runs. He struck out 5 and walked 4.

Tyler Danish came on and pitched 2 innings. He struck out 2 and allowed 1 hit, picking up his 1st win of the season.

Ryan Brasier pitched the 6th inning, and Hansel Robles pitched the 7th, allowing 1 hit and 1 run. John Schreiber picked up the save, pitching the 8th and 9th innings, holding the Braves hitless and striking out 3.

Devers ended the night 2-4 with a double to go with the "granny". Xander Bogaerts who is hitting .354 was 3-5

Trevor Story raised his batting average to .204 with 2-5 night, driving in 2 runs.

Travis d'Arnaud had a 2-run homer for the Braves.

The Red Sox and Braves will play game 2 of the brief 2-game series Wednesday night. The pregame starts at 6:20 p.m. with the 1st pitch at 7:20 on 101.9 The Rock. Boston will send Nathan Eovaldi to the mound.