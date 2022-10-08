You Can Taste the World of Stephen King With This Cookbook

We all know how a cookbook can be helpful, especially when we do not know what it is that we want to make. All the ingredients are laid out for us, cookbooks tell us how long it takes to prep and cook a specific meal. Honestly, knowing how long it will take us can actually save us some time, we know what time we want to eat so having that information tells us when we actually need to start cooking.

There are so many cookbooks out in the world, so how do you know which one is the right one for you? Well, if you are a fan of Maine author Stephen King, then I found a cookbook that you may want to try.

Castle Rock Kitchen: Wicked Good Recipes from the World of Stephen King by Theresa Carle-Sander, will not only satisfy your taste buds, but it will actually let you taste the world of Stephen King. To answer your next question, no, they are not all Maine-based recipes.

Inside this cookbook, you will find 80 classic and modern recipes that were all inspired by Stephen King. King's novels that take place in fictional Maine (Castle Rock, Derry, and more) all have special dishes.

What makes this cookbook unique is the fact that each dish has a foreword from Stephen King himself. You will also find story excerpts that connect the recipes to the books that inspired them.

More than 40 Stephen King novels can be found inside Castle Rock Kitchen, so you will easily be able to find recipes ranging from drinks to dessert and everything in between.

Of course, some of the dishes that you will find will be inspired by actual Maine food. You will find that you need ingredients such as fresh seafood, potatoes, wild blueberries, and maple syrup.

Interested in knowing what some of the meals are? Here's a little taste of what you can find in Castle Rock Kitchen:

Breakfast: Pancakes with the Toziers (It), Dog Days French Toast (Cujo)

Dinner: One-Handed Frittata (Under the Dome), Killer Mac and Cheese (Gramma)

Supper: Blue Plate Special (11/22/63), Whopper Spareribs (The Tommyknockers)

Fish and Seafood: Crab Canapés (Pet Sematary), Moose-Lickit Fish & Chips (The Colorado Kid)

Vegetarian: Wild Mushroom Hand Pies (Bag of Bones), Holy Frijole Enchiladas (Elevation)

Baking and Sweets: Hermits for the Road (The Long Walk), Blueberry Cheesecake Pie (The Body)

Drinks and Cocktails: Homemade Root Beer (Carrie), Deadly Moonquake (Drunken Fireworks)

The Stephen King multiverse is so wide, that no matter what you are craving, this cookbook is bound to have something to clench your palate.

