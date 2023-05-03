Connor Wong Hits 2 Homers – Red Sox Rally to Beat Blue Jay 7-6 [VIDEO]

After snapping their 9-game losing streak to the Toronto Blue Jays on Monday night, the Boston Red Sox beat the Toronto Blue Jays Tuesday night, for their 2nd consecutive win over Toronto, rallying and winning 7-6.

Boston hit 4 homers on the night.

Connor Wong hit the game-winning and 2nd of the night in the 8th inning. He ended the night 4-4

He also blasted a solo homer in the 6th inning.to tie the score at 6-6.

Christian Arroyo hit a solo homer in the 2nd inning, to give Boston a then 1-0 lead.

Masataka Yoshida had a home in the 5th inning. He aslo had a single and extended his hitting streak to 12 games. In the last 12 games, he's hitting .435 going 20-46. He's now hitting.298 on the season.

Rob Refsnyder was 2-3 driving in 2 runs.

Tanner Houck started for Boston and was really good through 4 inning. He ended up allowing 6 runs in the 5th. He allowed 6 hits on the night, striking out 5 and walking 3

Richard Bleier picked up the win and is 1-0. Josh Winckowski pitched the 9th to record his 1st career save.

Boston is now 17-14. They play game 3 of the 4 game series Wednesday night, with Nick Pivetta scheduled to pitch for the Red Sox. Pregame starts at 6:10. Hear the game starting at 7:10 on AM 1370 WDEA in Downeast Maine and 101.9 The Rock in Aroostook County.