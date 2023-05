Class B and C North Final Tennis Heal Points and Playoff Seedings

The Tennis Heal Point Standings have been finalized. Here are the Class B and C North Final Heal Point Standings. Best of luck to all advancing on in the tournament. Here are the tournament pairings

Class B Boy's North

Maine Principal's Association Maine Principal's Association loading...

Class B Girl's North

Chris Popper Chris Popper loading...

Class C Boy's North

Maine Principal's Association Maine Principal's Association loading...

Class C Girl's North

Maine Principal's Association Maine Principal's Association loading...

Class B North Tournament Pairings

Boys

Quarterfinals

#1 MDI - Bye

#2 Foxcroft vs. #7 Ellsworth

#3 Waterville vs. #6 Caribou

#4 John Bapst vs. #5 Presque Isle

Semifinals

1 MDI vs. Winner #4 John Bapst vs. #5 Presque Isle

Winner #2 Foxcroft vs. #7 Ellsworth vs Winner #3 Waterville vs. #6 Caribou

Girls

Quarterfinals

#1 Waterville vs. #8 Winslow

#2 Caribou vs. #7 Hermon

#3 Foxcroft Academy vs. #6 John Bapst

#4 Old Town vs. #5 Ellsworth

Semifinals

Winner #1 Waterville vs. #8 Winslow vs. Winner #4 Old Town vs . #5 Ellsworth

Winner #2 Caribou vs. #7 Hermon vs. Winner #3 Foxcroft Academy vs. #6 John Bapst.

Class C Tournament

Boys

Prelims

#6 Stearns vs. #11 Washington Academy

#7 Madawaska vs. #10 Dexter

#8 GSA vs. #9 Penobscot Valley

Quarterfinals

#1 Orono vs. Winner #8 GSA vs. #9 Penobscot Valley

#2 Calais vs. Winner #7 Madawaska vs. #10 Dexter

#3 Van Buren vs. Winner #6 Stearns vs. #11 Washington Academy

#4 Mattanawcook Academy vs. #5 MCI

Girls

Prelims

#7 Piscataquis vs. #10 Calais

#8 Houlton vs. #10 Orono

Quarterfinals

#1 Washington Academy vs. Winner #8 Houlton vs. #10 Orono

#2GSA vs. @inner @7 Piscataquis vs. #10 Calais

#3 Fort Kent vs. #6 Mattanawcook Academy (Note #12 Deer Isle-Stonington Opted out of the Tournament)

#4 Dexter vs. #5 MCI

Best of luck to all