Red Sox Swept by Angels Lose 7-3

Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

The good news is that the Boston Red Sox woke up slightly, the bad news is that the Red Sox were swept by the Los Angeles Angels, losing Wednesday night 7-3. Boston has now lost 4 in a row.

James Paxton started and didn't last long for Boston. He went 3.0 innings and allowed 3 hits and 5 runs, including 2 homers. He struck out 5 and walked 3.

Nick Pivetta, working out of the bullpen pitched 3 innings and allowed 3 hits and 2 runs, striking out 3, but allowing a 2-run homer.

Justin Garza pitched the 7th inning, and Kenley Jansen, pitched the 8th inning.

Connor Wong had a solo home run in the 7th inning, his 5th of the season.

Ron Refsnyder, batting leadoff was 2-4 with a run batted in.

Masataka Yoshida had a double as did Kike Hernandez.

Zach Neto, the Angel's shortstop was 3-3 with 3 runs batted in and hit his 3rd homer of the season.

Shohei Ohtani hit his 12th homer of the season and Mike Trout hit a 2-run homer, his 12th of the season.

Boston is off on Thursday. They'll look to regroup as they get ready to open a 3-game series against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Friday night's pregame begins at 8:40 p.m. Hear the game on AM 1370 WDEA in Downeast Maine and 101.9 The Rock in Aroostook County. First pitch is scheduled for 9:40 p.m. with Chris Sale expected to start for the Red Sox.

