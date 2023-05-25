Red Sox Swept by Angels Lose 7-3

The good news is that the Boston Red Sox woke up slightly, the bad news is that the Red Sox were swept by the Los Angeles Angels, losing Wednesday night 7-3. Boston has now lost 4 in a row.

James Paxton started and didn't last long for Boston. He went 3.0 innings and allowed 3 hits and 5 runs, including 2 homers. He struck out 5 and walked 3.

Nick Pivetta, working out of the bullpen pitched 3 innings and allowed 3 hits and 2 runs, striking out 3, but allowing a 2-run homer.

Justin Garza pitched the 7th inning, and Kenley Jansen, pitched the 8th inning.

Connor Wong had a solo home run in the 7th inning, his 5th of the season.

Ron Refsnyder, batting leadoff was 2-4 with a run batted in.

Masataka Yoshida had a double as did Kike Hernandez.

Zach Neto, the Angel's shortstop was 3-3 with 3 runs batted in and hit his 3rd homer of the season.

Shohei Ohtani hit his 12th homer of the season and Mike Trout hit a 2-run homer, his 12th of the season.

Boston is off on Thursday. They'll look to regroup as they get ready to open a 3-game series against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Friday night's pregame begins at 8:40 p.m. Hear the game on AM 1370 WDEA in Downeast Maine and 101.9 The Rock in Aroostook County. First pitch is scheduled for 9:40 p.m. with Chris Sale expected to start for the Red Sox.