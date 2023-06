Class A-D North Baseball Tourney Pairings

Here are the Class A-D Northern Maine Baseball Tourney Pairings. Best of luck to all the schools

Class A

Quarterfinals

#1 Brewer vs. #8 Edward Little

#2 Oxford Hills vs. #7 Bangor

#3 Skowhegan vs. #6 Mt. Ararat

#4 Messalonskee vs. #5 Hampden Academy

Seminfinals

Winner #1 Brewer vs. #8 Edward Little vs. Winner #4 Messalonskee vs. #5 Hampden Academy

Winner #2 Oxford Hills vs. #7 Bangor vs. Winner #3 Skowhegan vs. #6 Mt. Ararat

Finals

TBA

Class B

Prelims

#7 Foxcroft Academy vs. #10 Hermon

#8 Waterville vs. #9 MDI

Quarterfinals

#1 Old Town vs. Winner #8 Waterville vs. #9 MDI

#2 Cony vs. Winner #7 Foxcroft Academy vs. #10 Hermon

#3 Ellsworth vs. #6 John Bapst

#4 Lawrence vs. #5 Oceanside

Semifinals

Winner #1 Old Town vs. Winner (#8 Waterville vs. #9 MDI) vs. Wiiner #4 Lawrence vs. #5 Oceanside

Winner #2 Cony vs. Winner (#7 Foxcroft Academy vs. #10 Hermon) vs. Winner #3 Ellsworth vs. #6 John Bapst

Finals

TBA

Class C

Prelims

#6 Orono vs. #11 Mt. View

#7 Central vs. #10 Houlton

#8 PCHS vs. #9 Narraguagus

Quarterfinals

#1 Mattanawcook Academy vs. Winner #8 PCHS vs. #9 Narraguagus

#2 Washington Academy vs. Winner #7Central vs. #10 Houlton

#3 Bucksport vs. Winner #6 Orono vs. #11 Mt. View

#4 Dexter vs. #5 Fort Kent

Semifinals

Winner #1 Mattanawcook Academy vs. Winner (#8 PCHS vs. #9 Narraguagus) vs. Wiiner #4 Dexter vs. #5 Fort Kent

Winner #2 Washington Academy vs. Winner (#7 Central vs. #10 Houlton) vs. Winner #3 Bucksport vs. Winner (#6 Orono vs. #11 Mt. View)

Finals

TBA

Class D

Prelims

#5 Madawaska vs. #12 Southern Aroostook

#6 Fort Fairfield vs. #11 Jonesport-Beals

#7 Machias vs. #10 Wisdom

#8 Stearns vs. #9 Lee Academy

Quarterfinals

#1 Katahdin vs. Winner #8 Stearns vs. #9 Lee Academy

#2 Bangor Christian vs. Winner #7 Machias vs. #10 Wisdom

#3 Woodland vs. Winner #6 Fort Fairfield vs. #11 Jonesport-Beals

#4 Hodgdon vs. Winner #5 Madawaska vs. #12 Southern Aroostook

Semifinals

TBA

Finals