The city manager of Bangor on Monday declared a state of civil emergency and ordered all bars, restaurants and theaters in the city to close between the hours of 8 p.m. and 2 a.m., effective for five days starting March 17.

"We are really proud of our business community and the fact that many have already made the very difficult decision to close," said City Manager Catherine Conlow. "This decision is made in the interest of public health."

Many restaurants are offering curbside take-out or delivery service.

This does not affect essential services like gas stations, grocery stores, and pharmacies, Conlow noted.

The move comes as municipal and state agencies enact cautionary measures in hopes of slowing the spread of COVID-19 by limiting social contact.

City officials also announced that City Hall, along with all other city offices, will close to the public at the end of the business day Tuesday, March 17, until it is advisable to reopen public facilities.