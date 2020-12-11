The family of Chris Cornell has announced the immediate, surprise release of No One Sings Like You Anymore, an album of cover songs recorded by the late singer prior to his 2017 death.

"This album is so special because it is a complete work of art that Chris created from start to finish," explained Vicky Cornell, the rocker's widow, via press release. "His choice of covers provides a personal look into his favorite artists and the songs that touched him. He couldn't wait to release it. This moment is bittersweet because he should be here doing it himself, but it is with both heartache and joy that we share this special album."

No One Sings Like You Anymore sees the former Soundgarden frontman indulging in many of his musical influences, delivering his own distinctive renditions of material by an assortment classic artists.

Among the tracks, “Watching the Wheels,” a song originally released by John Lennon on his 1981 album Double Fantasy. While Lennon’s version was built upon a piano foundation, Cornell opted for a different arrangement, turning the track into a jangly folk-tinged song, with acoustic guitar, banjo, bass and percussion.

For his cover of Prince’s “Nothing Compares 2 U,” Cornell stuck to a minimalist approach, using only acoustic guitar and drums in the opening verse. From there, lush string sounds sweep around the track, adding deeper emotional vulnerability to the classic tune. A previous version of the song, recorded by Cornell during a SiriusXM radio appearance 2015, was released as part of the 2018 Chris Cornell compilation album.

Some other songs on No One Sings Like You Anymore have been previously released. Cornell’s rendition of Guns N’ Roses’ “Patience” came out on July 20, 2020 on what would have been the singer’s 56th birthday. Meanwhile, the Soundgarden frontman’s version of “Stay With Me Baby” - a track first recorded in 1966 by Lorraine Ellison, that has since been covered by everyone from Bob Dylan to Janis Joplin - originally appeared on the soundtrack for the short-lived HBO series Vinyl.

Joplin, Harry Nilsson and ELO are among the other artists covered on No One Sings Like You Anymore. See the album’s complete track list below.

No One Sings Like You Anymore is streaming now. The physical release comes out March 13 and is available for pre-order.

Hear Chris Cornell's No One Sings Like You Anymore Album



Chris Cornell, 'Nobody Sings Like You Anymore' Track List

1. “Get It While You Can” (Janis Joplin cover)

2. “Jump Into the Fire” (Harry Nilsson cover)

3. “Sad Sad City” (Ghostland Observatory cover)

4. “Patience” (Guns N’ Roses cover)

5. “Nothing Compares 2 U” (Prince cover)

6. “Watching the Wheels” (John Lennon cover)

7. “You Don't Know Nothing About Love” (Carl Hall cover)

8. “Showdown” (ELO cover)

9. “To Be Treated Rite” (Terry Reid cover)

10. “Stay With Me Baby” (Lorraine Ellison cover)