Chef Andrew Zimmern Finds Any Excuse to Keep Coming Back to Maine

This time his excuse was finding the perfect lobster roll. It's a tough job but somebody's gotta do it.

Andrew loves Maine. According to an article in the Press Herald about an episode of his show, The Zimmern List, set in Portland, Andrew had good reason to love Maine. His dad, Robert Zimmern, who was 89 when he died in 2015 lived the last 10 years of his life near Portland’s Back Cove. Andrew would come to visit his dad and his dad's husband. They were foodies and helped Andrew fall in love with the immense food scene in Portland.

Andrew told the Press Herald back in 2015, that Portland

...is one of the places I consider home.

His latest venture into Maine was part of his lobster roll road trip.

I was lucky enough to catch him while he was here visiting Portland. He happened to be focusing on clams and was at the Porthole in Portland before the pandemic.

He was generous when I asked for a selfie!

Andrew lives in Minneapolis and has a soft spot for New York City where he started his career as a chef. But Portland has emotional family ties. Before his dad moved up here, the only place he'd ever been was Fore Street. I mean, not a bad choice, but as he has found out along with the rest of the world - there's just so much good food in Maine.

There's still plenty of summer left and plenty of chances for you to spot a celebrity. Keep those eyes peeled.