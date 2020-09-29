Check Your Absentee Ballot Status Online

Just yesterday, I was pondering when my absentee ballot would be arriving. I have it on good authority they will be mailed out 30 days before Election Day. So that means, if you have already requested your ballot, they will start to be mailed to us next week. I just wanted to make I was waiting for it so that I could attend to it ASAP.

Then I wake up today to a story from centralmaine.com about a new way to check the status of your ballot. SWEET. So I did. They have my absentee ballot request, and since it is still a little over 30 days before the big day, it has not been mailed…yet. Maine is now of 44 states and DC who have an absentee ballot tracking system.

But I find it comforting that I will be able to track it as it is mailed to me, when they get it back, how I got it back to them, AND if it was accepted or rejected.

Check on your ballot status right here!

Request your absentee ballot right here!

