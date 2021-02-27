Check Out This Video of a HUGE Shark off of Hampton Beach

WOW!!! Check out the video of this HUGE SHARK just off the coast of Hampton Beach from May 2019!

From the comments on the ammoguy5 video, this is a feeder shark, a/k/a basking shark and is completely harmless, says Jessica Squires.

Harmless or not, I'd pee my pants if I was swimming next to that thing.

That said, I'm certainly looking forward to some warmer weather again!

Shark Species in Maine