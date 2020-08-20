Central Maine Logger Frees Self With Chainsaw After Breaking Leg

Like the plot of a movie, a woodsman from Leeds was able to free himself with a chainsaw following an accident on Marsh Road in Sabattus.

According to the Lewiston Sun Journal, 59 year old Philip Nickey called dispatchers at around 9 o'clock on Thursday (August 20th) to report that he had a severely broken leg. He reported that he was unable to exit his skidder and was beginning to lose conciousness.

Upon arrival, first responders were able to free Nickey from his skidder. He was taken to Central Maine Medical Center in Lewiston for treatment.

Nickey had been using his skidder to haul trees out of the woods to a nearby pickup area. The process uses a cable refered to as a "twitch" One of the trees broke free and pinned Mr. Nickey's leg to another tree. Although he was unable to reach his phone, he was able to grab a nearby chainsaw. He used the chainsaw to cut himself free. He then called 911 on his phone and began driving. He made it about a half mile before he was found by first responders.

Currently, there is no word on his condition, but we wish him a speedy recovery.

