Central Aroostook Jr/Sr High School Honor Roll For Quarter 2

Shining stars in the classroom recognized

MSAD #42 in Mars Hill recently announced the 2nd quarter honor roll for the Central Aroostook Jr/Sr. High School.

Students in grades 7-12 are recognized for reaching honors, high honors, and highest honors throughout the school year. MSAD #42 like many others, has been dealing with several disruptions from the coronavirus pandemic and restrictions that have been placed on school districts. In Mars Hill, the district has been releasing early on Wednesdays to allow for a deep clean of the buildings. Let’s hope that the students across Maine can truly return to normal sooner rather than later.

Keep up the great work!

Congratulations to the following students for achieving academic excellence in the 2nd quarter of the 2021-22 school year.

Grade 7 Honors

Zylie Cullins

Mackenzie Davis

Abrianna McDonald

Brandon Whitman

Grade 7 High Honors

Maddilyn Atkinson

Lilly Brewer

Lilly Burtt

Agis Clark

Maxwell Couture

Jahleel Josheph

Kohen Kinney

Kellen McCrum

Rebecca O'Leary

Jacob Orser

Stevi Pierce

Rachel Rolon

Grade 7 Highest Honors

Sophia Bradstreet

Jack Hentosh

Dylan McKeen

Charli Pierce

William Whited

Grade 8 Honors

Gage McCrum

Livia Sawyer

Grade 8 High Honors

Elana Barnes

Savannah Hallett

Victoria McCrum

Carson Scott

Grade 8 Highest Honors

Harleigh Allen

Isabelle Anthony

Ella Gagne

Abigail Howlett

Hannah Shaw

Grade 9 Honors

Reed Birmingham

Jamison Fulton

Isaac Gillen

Molly Grant

Caroline Thomas

Jonah Tweedie

Grade 9 High Honors

Lily Bell

Lily Clair

Cassie Codrey

Millie Couture

Keith Giberson

Chase Henderson

Brinleigh Kingsbury

Trace Kinney

Steven Price

Jasmin Trecartin

Olivia York

Grade 9 Highest Honors

Julie Pierce

Grade 10 Honors

Wyatt Allen

Wendell Boyd

Colby Burlock

Allisa Burt

Isaiah Kinney

Izabel Pryor

William Sargent

Grade 10 High Honors

Abigail Haines

Cody Hayes

Jacob Hotham

Caleb Howlett

Kale Kinney

Abram McCrum

Nevaeh Shaw

Skylynn Tilley

Grade 10 Highest Honors

Kassidy Blackstone

Kristen Butler

Ira Fletcher

Cierra White

Grade 11 Honors

Haleigh Brewer

Calleigh Crawford

Samuel Mahan

Grade 11 High Honors

Josephine Boyce

Ryder Brewer

Kenyan Campbell

Malachai Couture

Emily Crandall

Anna Kilcollins

Mallory Kingsbury

Lane McCrum

Delaney McKeen

Grade 11 Highest Honors

Nickie Deschaine

Kira Fitzherbert

Frankie Pierce

Riley Prince

Grade 12 Honors

Ellen Billings

Will Durost

Aaron Gagne

Chase Hentosh

Kobe Honeycutt

Grade 12 High Honors

MacKenzie Blackstone

Meagan Blanchard

Liberty Fulton

Daisy Grant

Elizabeth McCrum

Ian Roberts

Samantha Shorey

Grade 12 Highest Honors

Olivia Blackstone

Madison Howlett