15 Celebrities With Rock + Metal Band Tattoos

Tattoos are one of the most eccentric forms of self-expression, because unlike fashion and hairstyles, they're permanent. While body art is common in the rock and metal world, there are plenty of pop stars and other celebrities who have their own distinct ink, too.

Kat Von D rose to fame as a renowned tattoo artist on the show Miami Ink before eventually launching her own makeup line, and she's known for having several tattoos of rock bands on her body. Johnny Depp has a matching phrase on his wrist with Marilyn Manson. Model Amber Rose covered her ex-husband's portrait tattoo on her arm with one of Guns N' Roses guitarist Slash, whom she also named her son after.

