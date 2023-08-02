Celeb Field Already Filling Fast for 2nd Annual Maine Benefit Tourney

We are still months aways, but the field is filling fast.

Following a very successful first year, celebrities from the entertainment, music, and sports worlds will once again hit the links in Falmouth, Maine, for what should be another amazing benefit tournament.

After two successful years of hosting the PGA Korn Ferry Tour, Shamrock Sports & Entertainment seamlessly shifted to a celebrity golf tournament for 2023. The event was once again hosted by the Falmouth Country Club, just a short drive from Portland.

The celebrity field that played in the 1st annual tournament was highly impressive. Patrick Dempsey, Roger Clemens, Michael Pena, Kathryn Tappen, Mike Eruzione, and Marshall Faulk were just some of the big names that teed off for golf supremacy and to benefit the Barbara Bush Children's Hospital.

The total prize purse for the celebrities was $250,00, with the winner bringing home $50,000. That's not a bad chunk of coin for a weekend of work. Plus, is golf really work? It would be PBA pro bowler Ronnie Russell who took home the honors of winning the tournament. The six-time PBA winner can now claim a golf championship as well.

But we all know what this tournament was truly about, and that's giving back. Kudos to all the players, sponsors, and folks behind the scenes for putting together such a beautiful event for the Barabra Bush Children's Hospital.

The initial goal for Shamrock was to raise $100,000 for the hospital. That is quite a hefty goal for any fundraising event, especially when it's the 1st annual one.

However, never underestimate the generosity of Mainers. The tournament ended getting to that goal, and then some. According to Shamrock, Drive FORE Kids raised a total of $110,000. That is a stunning total that everyone should be extremely proud of.

It was an epic first year for everyone involved in Drive FORE Kids. Over 11,000 fans were in attendance over the weekend. And remember, this is just the start. Are we ready for round two?

Well, Shamrock and plenty of celebrities are, because the dates have officially been announced for the 2024 tournament.

The 2nd Annual Drive Fore Kids is schedule for June 20-23, 2024. It will be back at Falmouth Country Club, and many celebrities have already announced they plan to return. Here is a list of the celebs that have confirmed so far.

Rhonde Barbrer - NFL Hall-of-Famer

Roger Clemens - 7-time CY Young Winner

Vinny Del Negro - Former NBA Player & Coach

Patrick Dempsey - Actor, Race Car Driver, Mainer

Mike Eurzione - American Hero

Doug Flutie - Former BC, NFL & CFL Star

Robbie Gould - NFL Punter

Michael Goulian - Professional Airplane Racer

Noelle Lambert - US Paralympian

Derek Lowe - Former Red Sox Great

Kevin Millar - Former Sea Dog and Red Sox Great

Mike Modano - NHL Hall-of-Famer

Blair O'Neal - Golf Channel Presenter & Former Pro

TJ Oshie - NHL Star

Michael Pena - Hollywood Actor

Chad Pfiefer - Veteran & Amputee Golf Champion

Tuukka Rask - Former Bruin Great

Jeremy Roenick - NHL Hall-of-Famer

Ronnie Russell - Pro Bowler & Defending Tournament Champ

Sterling Sharpe - Former NFL Great

Jack Sock - Professional Tennis Player

Jeremy Swayman - Current Bruins Goalie

Kathryn Tappen - NBC Sports Presenter

Taylor Twellman - Former Pro Soccer Star & Current Analyst

Tim Wakefield - Former Red Sox Legend

This is just the start. Shamrock is expecting a field of 48 celebrities. The impact will only continue to grow.

Tickets for the 2024 edition are already on sale. You can visit the tournament's website for all the details.

