CDC Reports Two Coronavirus Deaths in Northern Maine
The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention on Wednesday reported two COVID-related deaths in northern Maine.
One person who died was from Piscataquis County and the other was a resident of Penobscot County.
The CDC also reported 13 new coronavirus cases across the state on Wednesday, the lowest daily tally in over eight months. Aroostook County had one new positive case for a total of just two this week. Last week, there were two deaths in the County attributed to COVID-19, for a total of 48 since the pandemic began..
The case rate in Aroostook County has been about 283 for every 10,000 people. The case rate for neighboring Penobscot County is about 418 for every 10,000 people.
There are currently an estimated 400 active cases across Maine with 32 people hospitalized with the disease. Sixteen people are in intensive care and five are on ventilators.
Since the pandemic started in March of last year, 856 Maine residents have died with the disease. The Maine Center for Disease Control has confirmed 50,373 infections over that time period.
Vaccination Progress