CDC Reports Two Coronavirus Deaths in Northern Maine

The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention on Wednesday reported two COVID-related deaths in northern Maine.

One person who died was from Piscataquis County and the other was a resident of Penobscot County.

The CDC also reported 13 new coronavirus cases across the state on Wednesday, the lowest daily tally in over eight months. Aroostook County had one new positive case for a total of just two this week. Last week, there were two deaths in the County attributed to COVID-19, for a total of 48 since the pandemic began..

The case rate in Aroostook County has been about 283 for every 10,000 people. The case rate for neighboring Penobscot County is about 418 for every 10,000 people.

There are currently an estimated 400 active cases across Maine with 32 people hospitalized with the disease. Sixteen people are in intensive care and five are on ventilators.

Since the pandemic started in March of last year, 856 Maine residents have died with the disease. The Maine Center for Disease Control has confirmed 50,373 infections over that time period.

Vaccination Progress

Maine's seven-day average for new cases is now under 30 per day. So far, 65% of Maine residents 12 and over have received a final dose of the COVID vaccine. In Aroostook County, nearly 58% of the population is fully vaccinated.

The state's most populous county- Cumberland- leads the vaccination effort with nearly 78% of its population having received a final dose of the vaccine. That's essentially close to the level experts call "herd immunity" where unvaccinated and other vulnerable people are protected by the vaccinated community.