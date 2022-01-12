Cat Singing Along to Ozzy Osbourne’s ‘Crazy Train’ is Perfect

You never know what crazy thing cats will do next, like go viral for singing an Ozzy Osbourne song out of the blue. Watch this cat sing along to "Crazy Train" by Ozzy and absolutely crush it.

We've seen videos of cats saying "mama" and the viral video of a cat even saying "well hi" with a thick Southern accent. If only our cats would sing metal songs to us instead of meowing at us incessantly to feed them every morning.

The only thing that could make this TikTok cat's "singing" better is someone playing guitar along with it, and that's exactly what TikToker @kparz did. He dueted the video with the cat, only making the cat's Tiktok even better.

The original video of the cat, which was really the cat howling into a microphone captioned "air defense warning" has nearly 12 million views on TikTok. Somehow pairing the video of the howling cat with the music from "Crazy Train" just goes together perfectly. The duet below of the cat (sort of) singing along to "Crazy Train" by Ozzy Osbourne, accompanied by guitarist @kparz has half a million views.

Some of the comments on this TikTok video include:

"Cat Sabbath"

"Fuzzy Ozzy"

"I heard she got a record deal"

"Bet you can understand the cat more than Ozzy"

"Spot on! Now try some Led Zeppelin"

"I'd buy the whole album"

"It's the tail wave for me"

"This is why I love the internet"

"The prince of catness"

The cat looks pretty pissed while it's howling but maybe going viral will make it happier. Animals have a special way of entertaining us and making our day, just like the Prince of Catness did, and this cat, who went viral for looking just like Freddie Mercury, and also this cat, who sounds just as good as David Draiman while singing "Down With the Sickness."

"Crazy Train" was the first single off of Ozzy's Blizzard of Ozz album, which was released in 1980. The song is especially special since it was his first solo single on his first solo album. The song is certified four times platinum while the album is five times platinum. Hear Ozzy's most played song ever, "Crazy Train" below.

Ozzy Osbourne - Crazy Train (Official Animated Video)