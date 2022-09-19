The Western Valley Region RCMP is asking for the public's help in locating a 42-year-old Debec man wanted on three arrest warrants.

Police say Walter "Ricky" Patrick Michaud was charged with assault, assault on a police officer, resisting arrest, and possession for the purpose of trafficking. The charges stem from separate incidents between March and September of this year.

Michaud is due to stand trial on a theft charge laid by the RCMP earlier this year. He was charged with possession of stolen property in connection with the theft of a 2013 Hyundai Elantra in March at Teeds Mills, N.B. He pleaded not guilty to that charge during a court appearance in April.

Details of criminal charges against Carleton County man wanted by police

An arrest warrant was issued for Michaud in June on a charge of possession of methamphetamine for the purpose of trafficking.

Police also charged Michaud on August 27 for an assault on a female in Debec. He was later charged with assaulting a police officer and resisting arrest on Sept. 6, according to court records.

How to contact police with information related to this case

Michaud is described as being about six feet tall (183 centimetres), and weighing approximately 190 pounds (86 kilograms). He has brown hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Walter "Ricky" Patrick Michaud is asked to call the Western Valley Region RCMP at 506-325-3000. Police say they have reason to be believe that he may be armed. If sighted, do not approach and immediately contact Western Valley Region RCMP.

Information can also be provided anonymously by Secure Web Tips at New Brunswick Crime Stoppers or by calling 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

