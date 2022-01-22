Carleton County Man Dies in Snowmobile Crash

Police say a 30-year-old Carleton County man died early Friday morning after crashing his snowmobile on a trail in Williamstown, N.B.

Members of the Western Valley Region RCMP and emergency responders were called to the crash on a snowmobile trail near McKeaghan Road at around 6:30 a.m.

It appears the driver of the snowmobile, a 30-year-old man from Greenfield, N.B, lost control of his sled and collided with a tree, according to Corporal James Gallant of the Western Valley detachment.

The man, who was alone on the snowmobile, died at the scene as a result of his injuries, Gallant stated. An autopsy will be scheduled to determine the exact cause of death.

Police did not release the identity of the victim of the crash. The investigation is ongoing. This post will be updated as more information is provided.

