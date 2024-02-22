Washburn Man Rescued after Falling Through Ice in Allagash, Maine

A 64-year-old man from Washburn was rescued Sunday on the Allagash Wilderness Waterway after falling through the ice and treading water for 45 minutes.

Washburn Man Rescued after Falling Through Ice

The Maine Warden Service said Richard Cote was snowmobiling with 52-year-old Alan Caron from Portland and other people when one of the snow machines became disabled.

One Man Got Out of Water and One Man Could Not Get Out

The snowmobile was hooked to another one and pulled towards Churchill Lake where it was parked. Both Cote and Caron broke through the thin ice after crossing John's Bridge. Caron was able to get out of the water. Cote was not able to get out of the water.

Maine Forest Ranger was Riding with the Group

A Maine State Forest Ranger, Justin Carney, was riding with the group and attempted to rescue Cote, but could not get him out of the water.

Rescue Gear from Allagash Wilderness Waterway Staff

Carney rode his snowmobile to the Churchill Dam and got rescue equipment from the Allagash Wilderness Waterway staff, according to WAGM.

Treaded Water for 45 Minutes

Cote was saved with rope and a rescue sled after 45 minutes of treading water.

Forest Rangers Helicopter Flew Man to Hospital

A Forest Ranger’s helicopter was called to the scene and transported Cote to Northern Light A.R. Gould Hospital in Presque Isle.

Warden Gave Medical Treatment during Flight

Warden Mark Hutcheson administered life saving efforts to Cote in the helicopter during the flight.

Helicopter Used in the Rescue

The Warden Service said the helicopter was used due to the time Cote spent in the water and the distance to the hospital.

