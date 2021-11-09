Carleton County Man Charged After Theft of Vehicle

RCMP

A 20-year-old Carleton County man is facing several charges following the theft of a vehicle in the Glassville, New Brunswick area.

On Thursday, Nov. 4th, police received a report that a vehicle had been stolen from outside a residence on Route 580, according to Corporal James Gallant of the Western Valley Region RCMP.

Later that same day, the stolen vehicle was spotted in a field in the Killoween area on McCullough Road. Police responded and arrested 20-year-old Brandon Schriver of Greenfield without incident. Following the arrest, police say they seized ammunition, brass knuckles, and what is believed to be methamphetamine.

Schriver appeared in Woodstock Provincial Court on Friday and was charged with possession of a stolen vehicle, possession of a prohibited device without a licence, possession of a prohibited device while prohibited, possession of ammunition while prohibited, possession of methamphetamine and breach of probation.

He was remanded into custody and is scheduled to return to court on Wednesday, Nov. 10th for a bail hearing.

The investigation is ongoing.

30 famous people you might not know were college athletes

Stacker dug deep to find 30 celebrities who were previously college athletes. There are musicians, politicians, actors, writers, and reality TV stars. For some, an athletic career was a real, promising possibility that ultimately faded away due to injury or an alternate calling. Others scrapped their way onto a team and simply played for fun and the love of the sport. Read on to find out if your favorite actor, singer, or politician once sported a university jersey.
Filed Under: arrest, Glassville, New Brunswick, Vehicle Theft
Categories: Local News, Local News Today, New Brunswick News
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top