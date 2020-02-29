Car Going 100 MPH Crashes Into Auburn Store’s Propane Tank

According to the Lewiston Sun Journal, a car that had been spotted going 100 miles per hour on Washington Street, in Auburn, crashed into the propane tank at a Center Street convenience store.

The accident happened at about 1 AM Saturday morning.

Fortunately, no fire or explosion resulted from the tank being damaged.

Neither the driver, nor the passenger, were hurt.

It is believed the car may have been stolen.

They were picked up by police for questioning shortly after the incident.