Canada Opens to International Travel on Tuesday

After nearly 18 months of closed borders, Canada is now allowing visitors from around the world to visit the country, starting today.

The Canada Border Services Agency says international travelers will have to be fully vaccinated in order to skip quarantine requirements, but will still need a negative COVID-19 test within three days of arriving.

Unvaccinated children under 12 years old don’t have to isolate, but must follow strict rules for 14 days.

Unvaccinated youth aged 12 through 17 must follow all testing and quarantine requirements, whether or not they are accompanied by travelers who qualify for the fully vaccinated exemption.

Fully vaccinated U.S. citizens have been allowed to travel to Canada since August 9th.

Border restrictions and quarantine protocols on non-essential travel had been in place since the start of the pandemic in the spring of 2020.

You can find more information about requirements for visiting Canada here.