Can You Answer 10 of the Most Challenging Maine-Based Clues from ‘Jeopardy!’?

Jeopardy has been at the top of everyone's minds over the past couple days after the passing of beloved host Alex Trebek. For many families in Maine, watching Jeopardy on a nightly basis is a ritual, and for so many, Trebek has felt like a friend who joins you for dinner every night at 7:30pm.

With that, it's difficult to honor Trebek with anything but some highlights from Jeopardy. So we went back in time, thanks to j-archive.com, and dug up some of the tougher Maine clues that have been featured on the show. And don't worry, they aren't all clues of a specific genre.

Challenge a coworker, a friend or a family member to a little Jeopardy-level trivia tonight. But don't forget that they'll need to answer in the form of a question. Now do your best Trek impression as a host and deal with these clues.

So how do you think you did? We hope you did your best Alex Trebek impression if you asked the questions out loud.