Busy Day for Presque Isle PD Ends Peacefully; Thank You

Wednesday was a busy day for the Presque Isle Police Department as they dealt with a couple of very public situations throughout the daylight hours.

The day started when multiple officers were on Industrial Street dealing with a male individual who appeared to be very distraught and disoriented. Without knowing all of the facts, I will not speculate on the person's specific situation, but I do hope that he is in a better place today. We do our best to respect the individuals and understand that sometimes circumstances are not always what they seem to be, but we are thankful for the officers that were able to peacefully resolve the situation.

Incident number two on the day put the Presque Isle Middle School, Northern Maine Community College, and businesses within the same area into lockdown for a short time. Reports of a male walking around with a gun put the area on alert and once again, Presque Isle PD was up to the task. Parents of students at SAD #1 received a call that the middle school entered lockdown as the situation was being dealt with. In the end it was determined that the man was a hunter in the area and the students were dismissed at their usual time.

Once again thank you to the PIPD and their quick responses and action in working to protect and serve the community. In what could have been a day where Presque Isle makes headlines for all of the wrong reasons, we are happy to report that the day ended in the community avoiding disaster.