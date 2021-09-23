Bruce Springsteen to Release ‘Legendary 1979 No Nukes Concerts’

Bruce Springsteen is set to release The Legendary 1979 No Nukes Concerts, featuring 10 never-before-issued performances from Madison Square Garden. Full footage of the E Street Band's entire set has also never been officially released.

Physical copies will arrive on Nov. 19, including two-CD/DVD, two-CD/Blu-ray and two-LP formats. The film will be available for digital download on Nov. 16 and digital rental on Nov. 23.

Longtime Springsteen editor Thom Zimny returned to the original 16mm film to create a composite of two performances from the multiday concerts with an audio remix by Bob Clearmountain.

"A few years ago, I started reexamining the filmed archives for Bruce and the band's appearances at the No Nukes concerts of 1979," Zimny said in a news release. "I quickly realized that these were the best performances and best filming from the band’s legendary '70s, and dedicated myself to bringing out the full potential of the footage."

Among the highlights: "The River" and "Sherry Darling" were unreleased songs at the time, as these shows took place during sessions for 1980's The River. Springsteen's cover of Maurice Williams' "Stay" featured special guests Jackson Browne and Tom Petty.

Preorder the film and live album is already underway. Check out a trailer for the film and the complete track listing below.

“The '70s were a golden period in the history of Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band, and the Legendary 1979 No Nukes Concerts is the greatest document of that era we will ever have," Springsteen manager Jon Landau said in a news release. "It's a pure rock show from beginning to end; the energy level is transcendent – and the mastery of the art and the craft of rock music is awe inspiring."

Bruce Springsteen, 'The Legendary 1979 No Nukes Concerts' Track Listing

"Prove It All Night"

"Badlands"

"The Promised Land"

"The River"

"Sherry Darling"

"Thunder Road"

"Jungleland"

"Rosalita Come Out Tonight"

"Born to Run"

"Stay"

"Detroit Medley"

"Quarter to Three"

Rave On"