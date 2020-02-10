Bruce Dickinson: Iron Maiden Are ‘Never Going to F–king Retire’

We have to face it sooner or later — a lot of our rock and metal legends are getting up there in age. Bands are announcing "final tours" left and right, but fortunately we don't have to expect a goodbye from Iron Maiden anytime soon. Bruce Dickinson has confidently assured that they're "never going to fucking retire."

The Iron Maiden frontman hosted a speaking show this past weekend called What Does This Button Do?: An Evening With Bruce Dickinson in Bucharest, Romaniacan. Blabbermouth reports that during the Q&A portion of the night, a member of the audience asked what the future holds for the legendary metal group once the current members retire.

"I like that. There's always hope," Dickinson addressed the question. "'After the current members retire,' there'll be a whole load of Iron members. We won't even have to [do] fucking holograms."

The vocalist went on to praise the idea of the band eventually consisting of members that resemble the current ones. "That's good. I like that. It's not a bad idea. Then we can just sit back and [collect] royalties and do no work. Good idea!"

"It'll never happen, because we're never going to fucking retire," he concluded.

Dickinson's speaking tour is named after his autobiography What Does This Button Do?, which you can order here. He has several other dates booked for Europe in March, and South America in August. See the full itinerary at this location.

Iron Maiden's 2020 Legacy of the Beast kicks off in May in Australia, see the full route below.

Iron Maiden 'Legacy of the Beast' 2020 Tour Dates

May 01 - Perth, Australia @ RAC Arena (w/ KILLSWITCH ENGAGE)

May 03 - Adelaide, Australia @ Entertainment Centre (w/ KILLSWITCH ENGAGE)

May 05 - Brisbane, Australia @ Entertainment Centre (w/ KILLSWITCH ENGAGE)

May 07 - Sydney, Australia @ Qudos Bank Arena (w/ KILLSWITCH ENGAGE)

May 11 - Melbourne, Australia @ Rod Laver Arena (w/ KILLSWITCH ENGAGE)

May 13 - Auckland, New Zealand @ Spark Arena (w/ KILLSWITCH ENGAGE)

May 16 - Manila, Philippines @ Pulp Summer Slam

May 19 - Tokyo, Japan @ Pia Arena MM

May 20 - Tokyo, Japan @ Pia Arena MM

May 22 - Osaka, Japan [venue to be confirmed]

May 27 - Dubai, UAE @ Coca-Cola Arena

May 30 - Tel Aviv, Israel @ Bloomfield Stadium (w/ ORPHANED LAND)

June 05-07 - Tampere, Finland @ Rockfest

June 09 - Bremen, Germany @ Buergerweide (w/ DISTURBED & AIRBOURNE)

June 10 - Cologne, Germany @ Rhein-Energie-Stadium (w/ AIRBOURNE & LORD OF THE LOST)

June 13 - Donington, UK @ Download Festival

June 15 - Belfast, UK @ Belsonic Festival

June 18 - Dessel, Belgium @ Graspop Metal Meeting

June 20 - Copenhagen, Denmark @ Copenhell

June 23 - Berlin, Germany @ Waldbuehne (w/ AIRBOURNE & LORD OF THE LOST)

June 25 - Oslo, Norway @ Tons Of Rock

June 27 - Gothenburg, Sweden @ Ullevi Stadium (w/ ALTER BRIDGE & AIRBOURNE)

June 30 - St Petersburg, Russia @ Ice Palace (w/ AIRBOURNE)

July 02 - Moscow, Russia @ VTB Arena Dynamo Central Stadium (w/ AIRBOURNE)

July 05 - Warsaw, Poland @ PGE Narodowy (w/ WITHIN TEMPTATION & LORD OF THE LOST)

July 07 - Prague, Czech Republic @ Sinobo Stadium (w/ AIRBOURNE & LORD OF THE LOST)

July 09 - Weert, Holland @ Evenemententerrein (w/ Alter BRIDGE & AIRBOURNE)

July 11 - Paris, France @ Paris La Defense Arena (w/ AIRBOURNE & AVATAR)

July 16 - Wiener, Austria @ Neustadt Stadium (w/ AIRBOURNE & LORD OF THE LOST)

July 18 - Stuttgart, Germany @ Mercedes-Benz Arena (w/ AIRBOURNE & LORD OF THE LOST)

July 20 - Bologna, Italy @ Sonic Park (w/ AIRBOURNE & LORD OF THE LOST)

July 23 - Lisbon, Portugal @ Estadio Nacional (w/ WITHIN TEMPTATION & AIRBOURNE)

July 25 - Barcelona, Spain @ Olympic Stadium (w/ WITHIN TEMPTATION & AIRBOURNE)