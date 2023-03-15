Bodies Found At Brewer Inn Turned Over To Medical Examiner

There was an increase in police presence on Wilson St. in Brewer Wednesday morning.

Brewer Public Safety Director Jason Moffit said the call came in around 10:30 AM that two bodies were found at the Vacationland Inn at 453 Wilson Street.

"It's an unattended death situation. Two deceased males in a hotel room. There's no foul play involved. The public is not at risk."

Moffit says the case has been handed over to the Medical Examiner's office.

"They'll be doing autopsies and toxicology testing, things like that.

Initial reports also indicated there was a third individual located in a snow bank outside of the Inn, but Moffit said that was an unrelated medical issue.

The identities of the men found at the Vacationland Inn have not yet been released.

Moffit says the incident is currently under investigation.

