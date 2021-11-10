Bret Michaels saluted military veterans and active service members on Monday (Nov. 8) during a Monday Night Football game between the NFL's Pittsburgh Steelers and Chicago Bears.

The Poison singer, a Pennsylvania native and longtime Steelers fan, has family ties with the military.

Leading a rally towel twirl with Steelers alum and Vietnam War vet Rocky Bleier, Michaels was a highlight of the "Steelers Salute to Service" commemoration at Pittsburgh's Heinz Field. The Steelers won the game 29-27, so it looks like those Terrible Towels came in handy.

Down toward the bottom of this post, see a set of photos from Michaels' military salute after some videos marking the occasion.

"It's good to be back here in Steeler Country," the Poison singer told Pittsburgh's KDKA-TV News from the sidelines. "My father's a veteran, and everyone in my family has served — my sister's at Offutt Air Force Base [in Nebraska]. All my relatives [are] here, and I can't thank our men and women [enough] for all they do."

Acknowledging more of his family's veterans, the rocker added, "Cousin Bobby, two-time Purple Heart recipient. My uncle Nick from Butler [Pennsylvania] sacrificed his life in the line of duty for our country. And I can't thank our veterans enough. There are not enough thanks for our men and women that give us the freedom to be out here, to be able to watch amazing football."

Next year, Michaels is scheduled to join Poison on the Stadium Tour opening for Motley Crue and Def Leppard. The trek has already been postponed twice due to the pandemic.

KDKA-TV Talks to Bret Michaels Ahead of Monday Night Football - Nov. 8, 2021

Bret Michaels' Journey to Pittsburgh

Brett Michaels Honors Veterans on 'Monday Night Football'