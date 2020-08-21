Break Up the Sox – Red Sox Win 2nd In a Row Beat Orioles 7-1 [VIDEO]

After losing 9 straight, the Boston Red Sox won their 2nd consecutive game, Thursday night, beating the Baltimore Orioles 7-1 at Camden Yard

Nathan Eovaldi bounced back, going 7 strong innings and giving the over-taxed bullpen a night off, for the most part. He allowed just 5 hits and 1 run, striking out 6 and walking 1. He evened his record to 2-2

Ryan Brasier and Phillips Valdez each pitched a hitless inning in relief, each striking out 2 and not walking a batter. Red Sox pitching limited the Orioles to just 5 hits.

Alex Verdugo was 1-4 driving in a run and now has a 11 game hit streak!

Xander Bogaerts was 3-5 with his 5th homer of the season.

Mitch Moreland was 2-4, driving in 3 runs, with a 3-run homer, his 7th of the season in the 9th inning.

Christian Vazquez 2-5 and Rafael Devers continued his hot streak, raising his average to .240 going 2-5

Pat Valaika scored Baltimore's lone run with a 7th inning homer off Nathan Eolvaldi

Prior to the game the Red Sox activated pitcher, Darwinzon Hernandez from the injured list and added him to the active major league roster. To make room for Hernandez on the active roster, the Red Sox designated infielder Christian Arroyo for assignment. Hernandez had been diagnosed with COVID-19 and had missed the entire season.

The Red Sox and Orioles play the 2nd game of the 4 game series Friday night, with the pregame starting at 6:35 and first pitch at 7:35 on 101.9 The Rock.