Grand Falls RCMP are asking for the public’s help as they investigate a break, enter and theft at a church in Sainte-Anne-de-Madawaska.

kzenon/ThinkStock

Sometime between 11:00 p.m. Sunday and 8:00 a.m. Monday, someone gained access to the basement of a church on Principale Street, according to Cpl. Matthieu Gauthier.

The intruder(s) caused damage to several locked cabinets and stole food, cash and kitchen appliances, Gauthier said.

The investigation continues. Anyone with information about this crime is asked to call the Grand Falls RCMP at 506-473-3137 or NB Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

