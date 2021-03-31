Boston Red Sox Schedule 2021

Listen live to Boston Red Sox regular season games on 101.9 The Rock.

Hear Joe Castiglione, Sean McDonough, Dave O’Brien and the full cast as they bring you all the excitement of major league baseball.

Listen to the pregame for player updates and reports. The play-by-play and commentary is some of the best in baseball. Don’t miss a second. The post game goes over all the good stuff and bad stuff the team is doing. The analysis is top-notch from some of the greatest names in Red Sox history.

Here’s the full season Boston Red Sox schedule. Pregame starts one hour before the first pitch. Stay tuned for the post game.

For the latest and updated info and stories about the Red Sox, go to our homepage.

Fenway Park will start the season at 12% capacity with about 4,500 fans in attendance. Fenway has a total capacity of 37,731. Tickets are being sold as 3 to 4 seat pods. Nobody is permitted with 12 feet of home plate and the dugouts. Unused seats will be zip tied to prevent fans moving seats or sitting too close together. Every concession area will be open to avoid large lines. Plexiglass for social distancing.

Red Sox baseball brought to you by Napa & Gallagher Insurance