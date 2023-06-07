Boston Rallies with 4 in 8th to Beat Cleveland 5-4

Trailing 2-1 the Boston Red Sox rallied for 4 runs in the 8th inning and hung on to beat the Cleveland Guardians 5-4 on Tuesday night, snapping their 3-game losing streak.

Kike Hernandez had 2 singles with a run batted in. Jarren Duran, Justin Turner and Tristan Casas each doubled. Rob Refsnyder had a pinch hit RBI single.

On the mound James Paxton went 7.0 innings allowing 6 hits and 2 runs. He struck out 9 and walked 2.

Chris Martin came on for the 8th inning and allowed 4 hits and 2 runs, striking out 2.

Kenley Jansen closed out the 9th for his 13th save of the season, striking out 1.

Boston and Cleveland plays game 2 of their 3-game series on Wednesday night. The pregame starts at 6:10 with the 1st pitch at 7:10 p.m. Hear the game on AM 1370 WDEA in Downeast Maine and on 101.9 The Rock in Aroostook County.