Boston Falls to Baltimore 5-3 [VIDEO]

The Boston Red Sox fell to the Baltimore Orioles 5-3 on Sunday night, at Williamsport, Pennsylvania, the home of the Little League World Series

The teams spent time with the players of the Little League World Series before their game, including sliding down the hill on cardboard

Then prior to the game a member of each team participating in the Little League World Series, combined to throw out the 1st pitch

The game didn't go Boston's way, as they fell to the O's 5-3

Boston was trailing 2-1 before Franchy Cordero hit a tying solo home run in the 8th inning. Cordero was called up as the 27th man for the game.

But the lead was short-lived as Baltimore scored 3 runs in the bottom of the 8th.

Boston was able to score 1 run in the 9th, on Xander Bogaerts 10th home run of the season, but it wasn't enough. Bogaerts was a senior league world series alumni, having played for Curacao in Bangor!

Nick Pivetta started for Boston and went 5.2 innings allowing 6 hits and 2 runs. He struck out 9 and walked 1.

Matt Strahm retired 2 batters, and then Matt Barnes came on. He departed and John Schreiber came on in the 8th inning, but wasn't able to retire a batter. He allowed 2 runs on a bases loaded double, with 1 run being charged to Barnes.

Manager Alex Cora on the game

Boston is off on Monday. They return to Fenway Tuesday night opening a 6-game series with 3 games against the Toronto Blue Jays followed by 3 games with the Tampa Bay Rays. Tuesday night's pregame starts at 6:10 p.m. with the 1st pitch at 7:10 p.m. on 101.9 The Rock.