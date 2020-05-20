Bon Jovi played a lockdown version of their recent single "Limitless" on last night's episode of The Voice, rounding out a Season 18 finale that leaned heavily on classic-rock material.

You can watch the performance below.

Jon Bon Jovi found some humor in the awkward, socially distant performance style. The frontman opened the song by handing a cup past the camera and telling the show's host, Carson Daly, "Hold this." Toward the end of the tune, he held up a piece of paper that read, "I Need a Haircut."

The episode, the second half of a two-part finale, also featured a number of rock duets between the final crop of singers and their respective coaches: Blake Shelton teamed with Todd Tilghman to play John Mellencamp's "Authority Song" and linked up with Toneisha Harris for a soulful version fo Fleetwood Mac's "Don't Stop"; Nick Jonas paired with Thunderstorm Artis for Phil Collins' "You'll Be in My Heart"; and John Legend recruited CammWess for Elton John's "Rocketman." On Monday, Harris played a solo take on Journey ballad "Faithfully."

You can see some of the performances below.

Bon Jovi's "Limitless" appears on the band's upcoming album 2020, which they recently pushed back to the fall in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. The record will also feature a newly written song, "Do What You Can," that Jon Bon Jovi debuted onstage during a benefit concert for the New Jersey Pandemic Relief Fund.

“I wrote a song about the situation that we’re in,” the singer said in an interview with Howard Stern. "So I’m gonna perform that in its entirety for the first time ever."

The group also recently canceled their 2020 tour dates.