Bon Jovi to Give Local Bands Opening Slots on 2022 Tour

Bon Jovi have opened up audition slots for their upcoming tour.

The group is encouraging local bands to submit an audition video of original music for the chance to open for the chart-toppers. One winner will be selected for each tour date in April.

The pandemic has shelved many performances over the past two years, and it's not just major headliners who have suffered. Local bands have lost opportunities, too, and Bon Jovi hope to help some of those bands make up for lost time with a once-in-a-lifetime shot to perform on a major tour.

"We have all missed touring, and we know that nothing can replace the energy of a live show for the fans or the band," frontman Jon Bon Jovi said in a statement.

Bon Jovi's last tour took place in 2019 in support of their 2016 album, This House Is Not for Sale. In 2020, the band released the aptly titled 2020 and had planned to tour alongside that record but were forced to cancel due to the pandemic.

They'll be back on the road this spring for a trek that kicks off April 1 in Omaha, Neb., and wraps up April 30 in Nashville.

The set list for the new tour is under wraps so far, but Jon Bon Jovi has dropped a few hints about playing material from the most recent album. "If it was up to me, I'd have all 10 songs [from 2020] in the show," the singer told UCR in 2020. "And obviously I want to play 'Living on a Prayer' and 'Wanted Dead or Alive' every night, but my fans are accepting of the new records."

Tickets for the Bon Jovi 2022 Tour are on sale now via the artist's website.