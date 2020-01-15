Bon Jovi Announce ‘2020’ North American Tour With Bryan Adams

2020 is upon us and so soon will be Bon Jovi 2020, the band's latest record. To help promote their forthcoming release, the Rock and Roll Hall of Famers are pairing up with fellow '80s rocker Bryan Adams for a summer tour.

Bon Jovi will kick off the "Bon Jovi 2020" tour in the U.S. this June, playing arenas across America with Adams playing a majority of the dates as well.

When they say in "Wanted Dead or Alive" that they've "seen a million faces and they've rocked 'em all," there's some truth to that. The group was recently named by Pollstar as one of the top touring bands of all time, with nearly 10 million tickets sold just in the last decade alone.

There's an added bonus for picking up a ticket to the summer run, as fans will receive exclusive access to the new Bon Jovi 2020 album with their purchase.

Bon Jovi fan club members and American Express card members will be able to purchase tickets via a pre-sale starting Jan. 21 at 10AM through Jan. 23 at 10PM local time. There will also be a limited number of LaneOne Premium Packages available and you can check LaneOne.com for details. Tickets go on sale to the general public starting Friday, Jan. 24 at 10AM local time via Live Nation. You can also check the band's website for additional ticketing info.

Bon Jovi / Bryan Adams 2020 Tour Dates

June 10 - Tacoma, Wash. @ Tacoma Dome

June 11 - Portland, Ore. @ Moda Center

June 13 - Sacramento, Calif. @ Golden 1 Center

June 16 - San Jose, Calif. @ SAP Center at San Jose

June 18 - Los Angeles, Calif. @ The Forum

June 20 - Las Vegas, Nev. @ T-Mobile Arena *

June 23 - San Antonio, Texas @ AT&T Center

June 25 - Dallas, Texas @ American Airlines Center

June 26 - Tulsa, Okla. @ BOK Center

July 10 - Toronto, Ontario @ Scotiabank Arena *

July 14 - Newark, N.J. @ Prudential Center

July 16 - Boston, Mass. @ TD Garden

July 19 - Detroit, Mich. @ Little Caesars Arena

July 21 - Chicago, Ill. @ United Center

July 23 - St. Louis, Mo. @ Enterprise Center

July 25 - Washington, D.C. @ Capital One Arena

July 27 - New York, N.Y. @ Madison Square Garden

July 28 - New York, N.Y. @ Madison Square Garden

* without Bryan Adams.