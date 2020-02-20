Bon Jovi Share ‘Limitless’ Single and ‘2020’ Album Cover Art

Bon Jovi have unveiled a new song from their upcoming album, 2020. You can listen to "Limitless" below.

The band also revealed the LP's cover art, track listing and a release date of May 15. The album will be available as a CD, gold vinyl and digital downloads; two new T-shirts, along with pre-orders, are now at Bon Jovi's webstore. You can see the track listing below.

The veteran group uploaded an instrumental version of the song earlier this month and asked fans to record themselves singing along with the provided lyrics and post their results on social media. A winner will be given the opportunity to perform the song onstage with Bon Jovi during their upcoming North American tour.

Shows will begin on June 10 at the Tacoma Dome and conclude July 28 after the second of two nights at New York's Madison Square Garden. Bryan Adams will serve as the opening act for all dates except two.

You can see their entire tour calendar here.

“The meaning behind it – there’s the obvious," Jon Bon Jovi said of the album's title. "It’s an election year, and I couldn’t do any worse. And I also have clear vision. This House Is Not for Sale dealt with a lot of personal matters, and now it’s behind us. So, 2020 – of course, it’s an election year, but more importantly it’s that I have clear vision going forward.”

Back in November, Bon Jovi released another 2020 song, "Unbroken," on the soundtrack to the documentary To Be of Service, which deals with service dogs employed to help soldiers suffering from Post Traumatic Stress Syndrome. All proceeds from sales of the song will go to the Patriotic Service Dog Foundation.

Bon Jovi, '2020' Track Listing

1. "Beautiful Drug"

2. "Unbroken"

3. "Limitless"

4. "Luv Can"

5. "Brothers in Arms"

6. "Story of Love"

7. "Lower the Flag"

8. "Let It Rain"

9. "Shine"

10. "Blood in the Water"