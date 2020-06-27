Bob Seger’s Oceanic Leap for ‘The Fire Down Below’

Bob Seger looked across the Atlantic Ocean to find inspiration for the song that became “The Fire Down Below.”

The traditionally blue-collar songwriter found the feeling he was looking for with the help of Scottish singer Frankie Miller and the blues-powered version of England’s Fleetwood Mac as he composed the 1976 song, as he told Uncle Joe Benson on the Ultimate Classic Rock Nights radio show.

“I was a big fan of Frankie Miller,” Seger explained. “We’re very similar in the way we approach rock ’n’ roll… I heard a song called ‘Ain’t Got No Money’ and I liked that swampy middle-rock thing.” He continued: “Vocally, I was probably inspired by Frankie; but band-wise I think it was inspired by ‘Rattlensnake Shake’ by Fleetwood Mac – Peter Green and those [guys]. I always loved that song.”

“The Fire Down Below” appeared on Seger’s breakthrough album Night Moves, which has gone on to be certified six-times platinum. The track tackles the subject of prostitution – one of a handful of times where Seger deals directly with sex in his lyrics – with the narrator noting how customers from all walks of life are looking for the same sense of satisfaction.

Bob Seger - ‘The Fire Down Below’

Frankie Miller - 'Ain't Got No Money'

Fleetwood Mac - 'Rattlesnake Shake'

