Bob Seger Hints That He’s Done Touring Following Bandmate’s Death

Bob Seger hinted that his touring days are behind him following the death of longtime saxophonist Alto Reed.

Seger choked up while recalling his final conversation with Reed -- who died in December following a battle with colon cancer -- during an interview with SirusXM.

"I listened really hard to him," Seger said, looking back on the phone call. "And he said 'how grateful I am for my wonderful life.' ... I thought that was so beautiful, and I thought he was so brave. I don't think I could go out (on tour) without him."

Reed was a constant member of Silver Bullet Band, appearing on all seven of the studio releases alongside Seger between 1976 and 1995. His introduction on "Turn the Page" and solo in "Old Time Rock and Roll" ranked among the saxophonist’s most notable contributions. He also performed on two live LPs during that time period, including the classic 1976 album Live Bullet.

"Honestly, it was just kind of another show. But the size of it was really fun," Seger admitted, recalling the September 1975 concerts at Detroit's Cobo Arena that produced the latter LP. "We had opened for Bachman Turner Overdrive and Kiss on occasion, and had been in large places. But now it’s all on us, and there’s no limit on what we can play because we’re the headliner. … Suddenly we’re unleashed. I just think we were ready for it."

In 2019, Seger and the Silver Bullet Band embarked on the Roll Me Away farewell tour. The final show of that trek took place Nov. 1 at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia. Still, considering the number of classic rockers who retire only to then announce comeback tours, fans had held out hope that Seger may still have performances left in him.

If his touring days are indeed over, the singer appeared content with the decision. "You know, I've had a great life, oh my goodness," Seger admitted. "I loved what I did. Never worked a day in my life, really. The hard parts were sleeping in hotels, having rotten food."

