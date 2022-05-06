Watch a New Video for Bob Dylan’s ‘Subterranean Homesick Blues’

A new video for Bob Dylan's "Subterranean Homesick Blues" has been released featuring words and phrases from the classic song reinterpreted by various musicians, filmmakers and graphic designers.

The update, titled "Subterranean Homesick Blues 2022," shows similar cue cards to the ones used in Dylan's original 1965 clip, but this time it features the handwriting or expressions of others, including Patti Smith, Bruce Springsteen, Cey Adams and Wim Wenders.

The new video marks Dylan's 60th anniversary as a recording artist for Columbia Records. It premiered at an event last night in Tulsa, Okla., for those attending the opening weekend of the Bob Dylan Center, which opens to the public on May 10.

You can watch the clip below.

A new interactive Augmented Reality filter is also available on Instagram and Snapchat that allows users to don a virtual pair of Dylan's iconic Ray-Ban sunglasses while a loop of the song plays. You can try the filter at the site.

Last week it was revealed that Dylan had rerecorded a set of songs with producer T Bone Burnett to be released as "Ionic Originals," which Burnett called the latest advancement in recording technology and "the pinnacle of recorded sound."

“It is archival quality. It is future-proof. It is one of one," Burnett said in a press release. "Not only is an Ionic Original the equivalent of a painting, it is a painting. It is lacquer painted onto an aluminum disc, with a spiral etched into it by music. This painting, however, has the additional quality of containing that music, which can be heard by putting a stylus into the spiral and spinning it.

“When describing the quality that raises analog sound above digital sound, the word ‘warmth’ is often used,” Burnett continued. “Analog sound has more depth, more harmonic complexity, more resonance, better imaging. Analog has more feel, more character, more touch. Digital sound is frozen. Analog sound is alive.”