Bob Dylan Set Featuring George Harrison Sessions to Be Released

A 50th anniversary collection of recordings by Bob Dylan is scheduled for release on Feb 26.

Bob Dylan - 1970 includes previously unreleased outtakes and alternate versions from the sessions that produced Dylan’s albums Self Portrait and New Morning.

Still, arguably the most notable material on the three-disc collection is the complete May 1, 1970 studio recordings alongside George Harrison. They performed a total of nine tracks together, including Dylan originals, cover songs and even a rendition of the Beatles classic “Yesterday.”

The material has never seen wide public release, but this isn't the first time it has seen the light of day. These songs were earlier put on sale in a very limited edition in the U.K. to circumvent a European law stipulating that recordings enter the public domain 50 years after their creation if they aren’t officially released by their copyright holder. The collection sold out in seconds, as Dylan continues issuing archival material in order to avoid the legal distribution of third-party bootleg.

A complete track list for the Bob Dylan - 1970 50th Anniversary Collection can be found below.

Dylan recently grabbed headlines by selling his catalog publishing rights to Universal Music Publishing Group for a reported nine-figure sum.

'Bob Dylan - 1970' 50th Anniversary Collection Track Listing

Disc 1

March 3, 1970

1. “I Can’t Help but Wonder Where I’m Bound”

2. “Universal Soldier” (Take 1)

3. “Spanish Is the Loving Tongue” (Take 1)

4. “Went to See the Gypsy” (Take 2)

5. “Went to See the Gypsy” (Take 3)

6. “Woogie Boogie”

March 4, 1970

7. “Went to See the Gypsy” (Take 4)

8. “Thirsty Boots” (Take 1)

March 5, 1970

9. “Little Moses” (Take 1)

10. “Alberta” (Take 2)

11. “Come All You Fair and Tender Ladies” (Take 1)

12. “Things About Comin’ My Way” (Takes 2 & 3)

13. “Went to See the Gypsy” (Take 6)

14. “Untitled 1970 Instrumental #1”

15. “Come a Little Bit Closer” (Take 2)

16. “Alberta” (Take 5)

May 1, 1970

17. “Sign on the Window” (Take 2)

18. “Sign on the Window” (Takes 3-5)

19. “If Not for You” (Take 1)

20. “Time Passes Slowly” (Rehearsal)

21. “If Not for You” (Take 2)

22. “If Not for You” (Take 3)

23. “Song to Woody” (Take 1)

24. “Mama, You Been on My Mind (Take 1)

25. “Yesterday” (Take 1)

Disc 2

1. “Just Like Tom Thumb’s Blues” (Take 1)

2. Medley: “I Met Him on a Sunday (Ronde-Ronde)/Da Doo Ron Ron” (Take 1)

3. “One Too Many Mornings” (Take 1)

4. “Ghost Riders in the Sky” (Take 1)

5. “Cupid” (Take 1)

6. “All I Have to Do Is Dream” (Take 1)

7. “Gates of Eden” (Take 1)

8. “I Threw It All Away” (Take 1)

9. “I Don’t Believe You (She Acts Like We Never Have Met)” (Take 1)

10. “Matchbox” (Take 1)

11. “Your True Love” (Take 1)

12. “Telephone Wire” (Take 1)

13. “Fishing Blues” (Take 1)

14. “Honey, Just Allow Me One More Chance” (Take 1)

15. “Rainy Day Women #12 & 35” (Take 1)

16. “It Ain’t Me Babe”

17. “If Not for You”

18. “Sign on the Window” (Take 1)

19. “Sign on the Window” (Take 2)

20. “Sign on the Window” (Take 3)

June 1, 1970

21. “Alligator Man”

22. “Alligator Man” [rock version]

23. “Alligator Man” [country version]

24. “Sarah Jane 1”

25. “Sign on the Window”

26. “Sarah Jane 2”

Disc 3

June 2, 1970

1. “If Not for You” (Take 1)

2. “If Not for You” (Take 2)

June 3, 1970

3. “Jamaica Farewell”

4. “Can’t Help Falling in Love”

5. “Long Black Veil”

6. “One More Weekend”

June 4, 1970

7. “Bring Me Little Water, Sylvie” (Take 1)

8. “Three Angels”

9. “Tomorrow Is a Long Time” (Take 1)

10. “Tomorrow Is a Long Time” (Take 2)

11. “New Morning”

12. “Untitled 1970 Instrumental #2”

June 5, 1970

13. “Went to See the Gyps”y

14. “Sign on the Window” (stereo mix)

15. “Winterlude”

16. “I Forgot to Remember to Forget 1”

17. “I Forgot to Remember to Forget 2”

18. “Lily of the West” (Take 2)

19. “Father of Night” (rehearsal)

20. “Lily of the West”

August 12, 1970

21. “If Not for You” (Take 1)

22. “If Not for You” (Take 2)

23. “Day of the Locusts” (Take 2)





Ranking Bob Dylan’s ‘Bootleg Series’ Albums