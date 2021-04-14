In the latest line of massive Black Sabbath album reissues, the classic Sabotage has been remastered and packaged with a wealth of extras, including a full live set from 1975. The 4-CD and 4-LP/ 7" sets arrive on June 11 through Rhino Records.

Sabotage, Sabbath's historic sixth album, is largely regarded as the capstone of a remarkable album streak that began five years earlier when metal's godfathers dropped their self-titled debut.

The eight-song record has been remastered for this special edition release, which also includes a copy of the original album master, in addition to 13 previously unreleased recordings that make up most of the live set taken from Black Sabbath's 1975 North American tour.

Also packaged in the forthcoming release is a replica concert book from the band's show at the legendary New York City venue Madison Square Garden, a 1975 color tour posted, in-depth liner notes, rare photos and press clippings from the era.

Earlier this year, a special edition box set of Sabbath's Vol. 4 was released and the first two albums from the Ronnie James Dio era — Heaven and Hell and Mob Rules — received a reissue as well. Read Loudwire's interview with Tony Iommi about the Dio era reissues here.

View a photo of the forthcoming box set below, as well as the complete track listing for both the CD and LP variants. Visit the Rhino Records webstore to place your pre-order.

Black Sabbath, Sabotage Super Deluxe Edition Contents + Track Listing

CD Track Listing

Disc One: Original Album Remastered

1. “Hole in the Sky”

2. “Don’t Start (Too Late)”

3. “Symptom of the Universe”

4. “Megalomania”

5. “Thrill of It All”

6. “Supertzar”

7. “Am I Going Insane (Radio)”

8. “The Writ”

Disc Two: North American Tour Live ’75

1. “Supertzar”/“Killing Yourself To Live” *

2. “Hole in the Sky”

3. “Snowblind” *

4. “Symptom of the Universe”

5. “War Pigs” *

6. “Megalomania”

7. “Sabbra Cadabra” *

8. Jam 1 including guitar solo *

9. Jam 2 including drum solo *

10. “Supernaut” *

11. “Iron Man” *

Disc Three: North American Tour Live ’75

1. Guitar Solo including excerpts of “Orchid” and “Rock ’n’ Roll Doctor” *

2. “Black Sabbath” *

3. “Spiral Architect” *

4. “Embryo”/“Children Of The Grave” *

5. “Paranoid” *

Disc Four

1. “Am I Going Insane (Radio)” – Single Edit

2. “Hole In The Sky”

LP Track Listing

LP One: Original Album Remastered

Side One

1. “Hole in the Sky”

2. “Don’t Start (Too Late)”

3. “Symptom of the Universe”

4. “Megalomania”

Side Two

1. “Thrill Of It All”

2. “Supertzar”

3. “Am I Going Insane (Radio)”

4. “The Writ”

LP Two: North American Tour Live ’75

Side Three

1. “Supertzar”/“Killing Yourself To Live” *

2. “Hole In The Sky”

3. “Snowblind” *

Side Four

1. “Symptom of the Universe”

2. “War Pigs” *

LP Three: North American Tour Live ’75

Side Five

1. “Megalomania” *

2. “Sabbra Cadabra” *

Side Six

1. Jam 1 including guitar solo *

2. Jam 2 including drum solo *

3. “Supernaut”

LP Four: North American Tour Live ’75

Side Seven

1. “Iron Man” *

2. Guitar Solo including excerpts of “Orchid” and “Rock ’n’ Roll Doctor” *

3. “Black Sabbath” *

Side Eight

1. “Spiral Architect” *

2. “Embryo”/“Children Of The Grave” *

3. “Paranoid” *

7” Single

1. “Am I Going Insane (Radio)” – Single Edit

2. “Hole In The Sky”

* previously unreleased