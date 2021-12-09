Bill Ward Says Black Sabbath Were So Close They Dreamed the Same

Bill Ward said that Black Sabbath were so close in their early days that they used to dream the same dreams at night.

In a new interview with Classic Rock, the drummer cited the example of one such dream they shared as they rehearsed in the Aston area of Birmingham in the late ‘60s, noting that it illustrated his spiritual view of life.

“When we finished Black Sabbath rehearsals at the Aston community center, I had feelings inside telling me a few things," he said. "We were different, and it didn’t matter if we became famous. I knew what we’d made would cause a few problems but also earn us great affection, and I’m so fucking proud of that.”

He added that the band members "were so tight, we’d have the same dreams. It happens when you’re in a room transferring things to each other musically all day. … One of the dreams we had was being visited by a priest, or a specter, and I just saw that as a guardian angel. ... I love ghosts – I’m a ghost person and have been most of my life.”

Ward once again confirmed that he’s gotten over the anger and pain resulting from his departure before Black Sabbath released their final album in 2013. “I love the you-know-what out of those guys,” he said. “I’ve … arrived in a place of being at peace with myself and with them. I’m glad we did what we did, and often go down memory lane with the early work we did in Copenhagen and the Reeperbahn in Hamburg. I love those guys and all the imperfections that go with that. It’s a great feeling, having come as far as we have, and I’m happy just being able to write or talk to them if I want to.”