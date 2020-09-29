Black Sabbath Are Getting Two Album-Themed Dr. Martens Boots

This year, Black Sabbath celebrated the 50th anniversary of their first pair of albums — Black Sabbath and Paranoid. The iconic English footwear company Dr. Martens, however, is celebrating 60 years since they first introduced their trademarked "Air Wair" boots in the U.K. and are partnering with the metal legends for two pairs of album-themed shoes.

First up is the eight-eyelet pair of boots dedicated to Black Sabbath's groundbreaking debut album, largely considered to be the first bona-fide heavy metal album. Beyond the cold, otherworldly atmosphere of the music is the chilling album cover, which features a mysterious woman (wait — she's actually been found) cloaked in black, posing in front of the Mapledurham Watermill in Oxfordshire, England.

The artwork has been beautifully depicted on the boots (seen below) and all the brush on the ground in the scene works quite well to invoke a well-worn look.

For those not looking for a new high-top set of boots, there's a three-eyelet option on which the Paranoid album is represented. These are a bit more subtle, marked predominantly by black leather (and the company's signature yellow stitching) with the "War Pigs" soldier emblazoned on the outside of the boot near the ankle.

See both pairs of shoes in the video clip below.

The collaborative effort between band and boot-maker will officially be out on Oct. 1. Head here for more information.

Dr. Martens Black Sabbath, Black Sabbath Boots

Dr. Martens

Dr. Martens Black Sabbath, Paranoid Boots

Dr. Martens