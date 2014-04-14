The Black Keys Release Second Single, ‘Turn Blue’

With their new album arriving May 13, the Black Keys have released the track listing for 'Turn Blue,' as well as the second single, which happens to the title cut. Its video is embedded above.

The lead single, 'Fever,' saw the group exploring a more bass-heavy, danceable sound, but 'Turn Blue' finds them returning to a more-familiar blues-soul feel. Dan Auerbach's clipped, minor-key guitar lines echo those made by Teeny Hodges on the classic Al Green records of the '70s, and he employs a breathy falsetto vocal for much of the song.

But the sound is far from a retro soul clone. The production -- by Auerbach, bandmate Patrick Carney and Danger Mouse -- is decidedly modern, with pulsing keyboards swirling from left-to-right. NME says that 'Turn Blue' was recorded at L.A.'s Sunset Sound and the Key Club in Benton Harbor, Mich. earlier this year.

The group also revealed the track listing for the album. In addition to the two songs mentioned, other titles include 'Weight of Love,' 'Bullet in the Brain' and 'It's Up to You Now.' The full list of songs can be found below.

The Black Keys 'Turn Blue' Track Listing

'Weight of Love'

'In Time'

'Turn Blue'

'Fever'

'Year In Review'

'Bullet in the Brain'

'It's Up to You Now'

'Waiting on Words'

'10 Lovers'

'In Our Prime'

'Gotta Get Away'