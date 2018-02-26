The Black Keys Reunited at Dan Auerbach’s Show Last Night

The Black Keys performed together last night for the first time in two and a half years. Dan Auerbach was joined by drummer Patrick Carney during the singer / guitarist's Easy Eye Sound Revue stop at Nashville's legendary Ryman Auditorium.

According to Setlist.fm, this was the first time Carney and Auerbach have performed together in public since Aug. 8, 2015, when the Black Keys ended their Turn Blue tour by headlining the Outside Lands Festival at Golden Gate Park in San Francisco. Since then, Auerbach formed Easy Eye Sound and built a studio with that name in Nashville. His second solo album, Waiting on a Song, came out last year. Earlier this month, he launched the Easy Eye Sound Revue, which features Auerbach, Finley and another of his signings, Shannon & the Clams. The tour runs through April 5 in Denver and you can see all the dates here.

Video has yet to surface, but judging by the picture the label, Easy Eye Sound, tweeted out (see above), Carney performed during the mini-set by Robert Finley, a blues singer signed to Easy Eye Sound, in the middle of Auerbach's set. According to Setlist.fm, Finley has been singing four songs -- "Medicine Woman," "Three Jumpers," "Holy Wine" and a cover of Fleetwood Mac's "I Like It This Way" -- nightly with Auerbach.

Fan reaction on social media when word got out about Carney's appearance was predictably enthusiastic.

Two weeks ago, Carney and his fiancee, Michelle Branch, announced that they were expecting their first child together. The couple, who have been engaged since July, met in 2015 and Branch then hired Carney to produce 2017's Hopeless Romantic, during which time they became romantically involved. They had planned to get married in May, but the news about the baby has caused them to postpone the wedding. Branch has a daughter, Owen, from a previous marriage.