Watch the Black Crowes’ ‘Tiny Desk’ Show

Chris and Rich Robinson of the Black Crowes played a three-track set as part of NPR’s Tiny Desk series of office-based performances.

The brothers delivered renditions of “She Talks to Angels,” “Jealous Again” and “Wiser Time” for a small audience, during which singer Chris made multiple lighthearted references to the rivalries that split the band in 2015.

You can watch the entire performance below.

After the first song, Chris Robinson explained, “We’ve very excited - I mean, I can’t speak for Rich; it just wouldn’t be right! But I love Tiny Desk. I watch the bands … but I thought the desk would be smaller. I’m a person of poetic construct, but in this case I took it to be a very little, very tiny desk. But we’ll deal with it. Life’s full of disappointment. Don’t we know it!”

After describing their music as “the rock ’n’ roll sounds that all the kids are raving about,” Robinson said, "Thanks for coming over and listening to us. There’s nothing else to do in this neighborhood, obviously! Trust me, I’ve walked around, I’ve seen.”

Before performing “Wiser Time," he explained that the song is "about constantly being in motion, which has been happening to my brother and I for the last 30 years. It’s a nice experience once you get used to it.” And as the Robinsons prepared to leave, Chris joked that “we have to get on a private plane and do the Giant Couch Show.”

The brothers reunited under the Black Crowes banner last year and were recently on the road as an acoustic duo before a full-band tour later this year. But the lineup doesn’t include any other former members. “We were both, right off the bat, 'No one from the past in the band,'" guitarist Rich Robinson explained. "It's still precarious between us – you throw a bunch of that old shit around, entrenched patterns of behavior, and it's just gonna trigger again."