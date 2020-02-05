The Black Crowes guitarist Rich Robinson has shot down a claim that he once refused to collaborate with Led Zeppelin's Jimmy Page on penning some tunes.

The story cropped up in last year's memoir from former Black Crowes drummer Steve Gorman, Hard to Handle: The Life and Death of the Black Crowes. In the book, as Ultimate Classic Rock outlined at the time, Gorman asserted that Page was insulted after Robinson turned down an offer to co-write songs with him. The exchange would've occurred around the time Page and The Black Crowes toured together in 1999.

"No thanks… we've got enough," Robinson told Page, according to Gorman. The drummer claimed an enraged Page then responded by telling a Crowes associate that he was going to "kill Rich in his home."

But Robinson has refuted that retelling. Responding in an issue of Classic Rock magazine excerpted Wednesday (Feb. 5), the guitarist maintained that quite the opposite had occurred when he and Page discussed collaborating.

"Not true," Robinson explained. "I remember having conversations with Jimmy, telling him, 'Hey, if you ever wanted to make a record or do anything, I would love to help in any way I can.' Jimmy's a brilliant musician, a brilliant person. I loved playing with him."

He continued, "Jimmy Page wants to write songs for me, and I'm gonna say, 'You know what, Jimmy? Led Zeppelin was alright, but I'm not gonna do it'? It’s the most absurd thing I've heard in my life."

The Crowes' concert collaboration with Page did make it on record in the form of 2000's Live at the Greek: Excess All Areas. The double live album captures the two artists performing classic Led Zeppelin material together. (Contractual issues kept Black Crowes tunes from making it on the set.)

Lsat year, The Black Crowes reunited ahead of a 30th anniversary tour celebrating their Shake Your Money Maker album. Only Rich and his brother, singer Chris Robinson, are included from the original Crowes lineup.