ZZ Top’s Billy Gibbons Announces New Year’s Eve Virtual Concert

ZZ Top frontman Billy Gibbons has announced a livestream concert to be broadcast from Austin on New Year’s Eve.

The sixth-annual Jungle Show will find the classic rocker teaming with an all-star lineup of blues musicians, including Jimmie Vaughan, Mike Flanigin, Sue Foley and Chris Layton. Under normal circumstances, the group would perform in front of an audience at Antone’s in Austin, but with the COVID-19 pandemic still raging, Gibbons decided to go virtual with the show.

“For five years consecutive years we’ve looked forward to putting the Jungle Show together between Christmas and New Year’s Eve,” he told Rolling Stone. “It’s been a great way for all of us to cap the old year and bring in the new in rockin’ style. Despite the reality of 2020, we were determined to keep our streak going, so we’ve decided to go viral — the good kind of viral — and offer the Jungle Show to the world beyond Austin.”

“I look forward to playing with Sue, Chris, Mike and Billy at the end of every year, and this year is no different except for the fact that, in a sense, we’ve moved the show ‘way out in the woods’ and directly into your house,” Vaughan added.

The Jungle Show will air at 8PM on New Year's Eve in various time zones around the world, including ET and PT in the U.S. Tickets for the broadcasts are $25 and can be purchased now at the Jungle Show’s website. Several bundled packages are also available, including bonus material, a special VIP bandana and a show poster signed by the band.

https://youtu.be/SgGS2Y6oEvc